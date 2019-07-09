New government to seek consensus in foreign policy, Dendias says
Online
The new government will push for cross-party consensus in foreign policy, incoming minister Nikos Dendias said Tuesday.
The new government will push for cross-party consensus in foreign policy, incoming minister Nikos Dendias said Tuesday.
Speaking during a handover ceremony at the ministry, Dendias said that “foreign policy should not be the subject of partisan confrontation.”
“We will safeguard the interests of the country, we will develop economic diplomacy, we will defend and strengthen our ties with diaspora Greeks,” he said.