Aterballeto | Athens | July 10

Photo: Nikolay Krusser

The Athens Festival presents Italy's Fondazione Nazionale della Danza / Aterballetto in “Wolf” and “Bliss,” two pieces by Hofesh Shechter and Johan Inger, respectively. “Wolf” marks Shechter's returns to the festival with an older piece that has been reworked exclusively for the 16 amazing dancers of Aterballetto to create an electrified world of visceral energy, with original music by the choreographer. In “Bliss,” Inger draws inspiration from Keith Jarrett’s iconic 1975 album of “The Koln Concert,” which went on to become the highest-selling solo jazz and piano album of all time. The show at the Pireos 260 venue starts at 9 p.m. and tickets can be booked via the festival's website, www.greekfestival.gr.



Pireos 260, 260 Pireos, Tavros, tel 210.928.2900