Chrisochoidis: 'Security is the greatest asset'

New Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis pledged to work hard to restore a sense of security for the public, noting that disasters like the deadly blaze in eastern Attica last year should never happen again.



“Security is the greatest asset. Without security, democracy rots. We are here to work with all our strength to build a feeling of security for citizens,” he said at the ministry's handover ceremony.



“All people should feel that their neighborhood belongs to them,” he added.



Refering to the fire in seaside resort town of Mati, the minister said there should not be any complacency in performing duties.



Chrysochoidis welcomed the inclusion of the migration policy ministry under his purview noting it is similar to what is done in other EU countries.