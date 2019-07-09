Archbishop Elpidophoros congratulates Mitsotakis, foreign minister

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America congratulated Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for his electoral victory on Sunday, as well as Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and his Deputy for Diaspora Greeks Antonis Diamataris for their appointments in letters to the three officials.



“The gifts God has bestowed on you, your morals and unquestionable abilities guarantee a successful and fruitful primiership for the benefit of the nation and the Church,” he said in the letter addressed to Mitsotakis.



Elpidophoros told the two ministers the Greek-American diaspora will support their work.