UB40 & Remos | Athens | July 10

Award-winning reggae-pop outfit UB40 continues its 40th anniversary celebration with a stop in Athens’ Petra Theater for the European leg of its international tour and joins forces with chart-topping Greek singer Antonis Remos. Composed of English, Welsh, Irish, Jamaican, Scottish and Yemeni members, UB40 has masterfully fused global sounds. The band has been nominated four times for a Grammy for Best Reggae Album and enjoyed more than 50 singles in the UK Singles Chart. Doors open at 7.30 p.m. and the concert begins at 9.30 p.m. Tickets cost 35 euros and can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.gr.

Petra Theater, Μelina Mercouri, Damari, Petroupoli