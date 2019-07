Acclaimed Greek tenor Mario Frangoulis will perform tracks from his latest CD, titled “Galazia Limni” (Blue Lake), and crowd-pleasing melodies from the Greek and international ballad and musical theater repertory at the Veakeio Theater on Wednesday, July 10. The show starts at 9.30 p.m. and tickets cost 15 euros from www.ticketservices.gr, Public stores and at the door on the night.

Veakeio Theater, Profitis Ilias Hill, tel 210.419.4520