Greece Honors AJC CEO David Harris

American Jewish Committee (AJC) CEO David Harris was honored on Tuesday by Greece with one of the country’s most prestigious awards, the Order of the Phoenix, for his critical contribution to strengthening relations among Greece, Cyprus, Israel and the US.



“With a long and rich history, and geographically significant, Greece today is playing a vitally important role in the Balkans and Eastern Mediterranean region,” said Harris. “Strengthening Greece’s ties to the US, Israel and other allies is of paramount importance.”



Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, who presented the award to Harris, hailed his work as CEO of American Jewish Committee, and specifically for defending human rights around the world.

AJC also has forged cooperative relations with the Hellenic-American community, including the Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC).

Harris has also been working with the Jewish community in Greece and Greek authorities to ensure that the memory of Greek Jews who perished in the Holocaust is preserved and honored.



Eighty-seven percent of Greece’s pre-war population of 80,000 were deported and murdered by the Nazis. The Central Board of Jewish Communities in Greece (KIS) is an AJC international partner.