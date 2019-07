Authorities have stepped a search for a 37-year-old British woman who went missing on Crete early last week.

The woman, who has been identified as Catherine Mowatt, was last seen in the area of Sisi in the prefecture of Lasithi.

Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for the 37-year-old, who was wearing a light-colored beach dress, sun hat, flip-flops and sunglasses when she was last seen.