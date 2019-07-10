NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

More than 1,000 ancient coins seized from Turkish man at border crossing

TAGS: Crime, Archaeology

Customs officials at the Kipi border post seized more than 1,000 ancient Greek coins on Tuesday from a Turkish national who was crossing into Greece by bus.

Authorities said that he had packed 1,055 coins in seven plastic water bottles wrapped in tape and placed at the bottom of his bag.

The suspect told police that the coins – that date from different periods of Greek history – were delivered at his home in Turkey by unknown persons and that he was offered 1,400 euros to transport them to Germany.

The coins have been handed over to experts to asses their provenance. 

