Culture minister heralds revamp of Athens, sites

The new culture minister, Lina Mendoni on Tuesday sought to underline the priorities of the new government in her field, heralding a revamp of the capital’s historic center and plans for “sustainable development” in regions that host some of Greece’s most significant archaeological sites and monuments.

“We already have an order from the prime minister to contribute to a revamp of the center of Athens and of the National Archaeological Museum,” Mendoni said.

She added that initiatives would be taken to boost regions that accommodate major cultural treasures in the capital, northern Greece, the Peloponnese, Crete, Rhodes and Delos.



The sites include Akadimia Platonos, the site of Plato’s Academy in Kolonos, the archaeological site of Messene, the ancient theater of Dodoni, the archaeological site of Delos and the Amphipolis Tomb, a massive burial mound complex dating to the era of Alexander the Great.

Mendoni pledged that the new administration would maintain whatever progress has been achieved over the past four years. “Whatever good has been done will be kept,” she said.

Her comments followed a frosty reception by outgoing minister Myrsini Zorba, who said she was handing over the ministry “free of burdens... that had accumulated in the past from uncompleted projects, unclear procedures, a lack of a regulatory framework and punishable offenses.”