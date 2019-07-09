NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Pence, Mitsotakis pledge to deepen Greek-US ties

TAGS: US, Politics

US Vice President Mike Pence congratulated Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis on his victory in Sunday's general elections during a phone call on Tuesday.

During a 20-minute conversation, the two officials discussed bilateral issues and agreed to further deepening the good relations between Greece and the United States.

