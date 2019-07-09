Pence, Mitsotakis pledge to deepen Greek-US ties
US Vice President Mike Pence congratulated Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis on his victory in Sunday's general elections during a phone call on Tuesday.
During a 20-minute conversation, the two officials discussed bilateral issues and agreed to further deepening the good relations between Greece and the United States.