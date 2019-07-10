It’s a cliche but it’s true: Greece needs a good opposition just as much as it needs a good government.

The way SYRIZA’s outgoing ministers handed over their portfolios on Tuesday painted a picture of a good opposition. But there are also those in the leftist party who are eager to pull out their bullhorns and return to their anti-memorandum days, representing an opposition that has lost the plot.

Hitting the streets again will be history repeated as farce for an opposition that implemented a memorandum up until a couple of days ago.