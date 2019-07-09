Athens calls on Ankara to abandon drilling plans in Cyprus' EEZ

In its first statement after the official change of guard on Tuesday, Greece's Foreign Ministry condemned Turkey's planned drilling inside Cyprus' exclusive economic zone (EEZ), saying such an action violates international law and further escalates tensions in the region.



“We condemn Turkey's attempted illegal drilling within the territorial waters of the Republic of Cyprus,” the ministry said.



“We express our full solidarity with the Republic of Cyprus and we call once again on Turkey to immediately cease its illegal activities and to respect the sovereignty and sovereign rights of Cyprus.”



The ministry said this activity against the sovereign rights of a member-state is incompatible with a country that wants to join the EU and reaffirms the validity of the European Council's decision to adopt appropriate measures against Ankara.



During the handover ceremony at the ministry earlier on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said the government "will safeguard the interests of the country" and develop economic diplomacy.



Dendias took over from SYRIZA's Giorgos Katrougalos.