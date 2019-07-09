NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Heads of state-run media resign

TAGS: Media

The head the state-run broadcaster ERT and ANA-MPA news agency, Giannis Drosos and Michalis Psilos, respectively, submitted their resignation to government spokesman Stelios Petsas on Tuesday.

Petsas asked Drosos and Psilos to remain in their posts until the procedure to replace them has been completed.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 