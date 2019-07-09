Heads of state-run media resign
The head the state-run broadcaster ERT and ANA-MPA news agency, Giannis Drosos and Michalis Psilos, respectively, submitted their resignation to government spokesman Stelios Petsas on Tuesday.
Petsas asked Drosos and Psilos to remain in their posts until the procedure to replace them has been completed.