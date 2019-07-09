New Labor and Social Affairs Minister Yiannis Vroutsis took over one of the most difficult portfolios on Tuesday from Effie Achtsioglou, promising to speed up the disbursement of hundreds of thousands of pending pensions and to crack down on labor law violations.

Vroutsis said that the outstanding applications for pensions "constitute an open wound to the dignity of pensioners and to society in general."

He also pledged that by June 2020, 34 percent of new pensions will be issued online, rising to 80 percent in two years’ time, and that increasing labor inspections at tourism destinations will be among his first decisions.