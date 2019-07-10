US President congratulates Mitsotakis, pledges to maintain close cooperation

US President Donald Trump congratulated Greece’s newly-elected Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in a telephone call Tuesday while pledging to maintain close cooperation between the two NATO allies.



“The two leaders expressed their mutual interest in working together and continuing strong cooperation between the United States and Greece,” the White House said.



According to a statement from the prime minister's office, Mitsotakis told the US President that the key priorities of his administration were to combat bureaucracy and attract investment.



Meanwhile, describing Greece as “one of our closest allies,” a State Department spokesperson said Washington aspired to work with the conservative premier in a bid to “increase regional stability, boost bilateral trade and diversify regional energy options.”



Also on Tuesday, Washington urged Turkish authorities to stop energy drilling operations off Cyprus’ coast.



“This provocative step raises tensions in the region. We urge Turkish authorities to halt these operations and encourage all parties to act with restraint and refrain from actions that increase tensions in the region,” a US State Department spokeswoman said in a statement.

