EU to cut aid to Turkey over Cyprus EEZ violations, report says

The European Union is considering suspending most high-level contacts with Turkey and cut the flow of funds in protest of the Turkish drilling activities in the Cyprus EEZ, Bloomberg reports.



A range of measures will reportedly be discussed by EU ministers on Wednesday in Brussels.



One measure could limit the European Investment Bank’s sovereign-backed lending in Turkey and confirm a cut of some 146 million euros ($163 million) in aid for next year.



The options proposed by the European Commission also include suspending all ministerial and leaders’ meetings, as well as ongoing talks between the two sides on an aviation agreement. The European External Action Service would also advise member states to refrain from high-level contacts with Turkey.



Bloomberg reports that EU leaders have sided with Cyprus in the dispute, declaring last month that they are ready to consider sanctions if Turkey continues drilling. Such action could target companies, individuals, and Turkey’s deep-sea hydrocarbon exploration and production sectors, though they aren’t currently on the menu of the commission’s proposals.



The measures will likely be agreed Wednesday and approved by EU foreign ministers when they meet in Brussels next week. [Kathimerini Cyprus]