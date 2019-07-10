Menendez: US-Greece relationship ‘more critical than ever’

US Senator Robert Menendez has congratulated Greece’s new conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on his election victory while pledging to pursue further strengthening of relations between Washington and Athens.



“I warmly congratulate Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the New Democracy party on their victory in Sunday's election in Greece. I wish the Prime Minister and the people of Greece my best wishes as the new government takes office,” Menendez said in a statement.



“The strong bond between our countries has so much possibility and I look forward to working with the new government on supporting our shared values, promoting security cooperation under the NATO umbrella and advancing economic prosperity in both of our countries,” he said.



“When I visited Athens in April, I spoke about the abiding bonds between the US and Greece given our shared commitment to democracy, human rights, and rule of law, as well as our vibrant diaspora of Hellenic descent. In a time of great challenges in the Eastern Mediterranean, the US-Greece relationship is more critical than ever for our shared security and stability. I look forward to the continued development of US-Greece ties under Prime Minister Mitsotakis’ leadership,” he said.