Mitsotakis: ‘We are ready. Work has already begun’

Newly-elected Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday expressed his confidence in the capabilities of his conservative administration as he set out the objective of refashioning the country’s governance model.



“We won the battle of ideas with our policy program about a better Greece. Now it is time to unite all Greeks behind a shared vision,” said Mitsotakis as he addressed the first cabinet session after his conservative New Democracy party won a snap election on Sunday.



“As of today, we are demonstrating in practice that we are ready. Work has already begun,” he said, expressing his confidence in the capabilities of the new government.



“We are called upon to win a difficult and asymmetrical war that no government has managed to win so far: changing the model of governance,” he said.