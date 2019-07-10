Chrysochoidis confirms resignation of ELAS chief

Greece’s new Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis has confirmed the resignation of Greek Police (ELAS) chief Aristides Andrikopoulos.



Andrikopoulos had sparked controversy after he was seen attending a pre-election rally organized by SYRIZA late May.



“There is no room for partisanship in the public sector, particularly in the country’s security services,” Chrysochoidis said, adding he had called for Andrikopoulos’ resignation.



The minister said a new ELAS head would be selected in line with constitutional rules.



“We move forward with a sense of democratic duty,” he said.