Theresa May congratulates Mitsotakis on election win

TAGS: Politics

British Prime Minister Theresa May has congratulated Kyriakos Mitsotakis on becoming Greek premier following New Democracy’s victory in Sunday’s snap election.

During a phone call on Tuesday, the two conservative leaders reportedly discussed recent developments in the Eastern Mediterranean. Mitsotakis reportedly stressed the EU’s key role in the region.

