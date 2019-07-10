Theresa May congratulates Mitsotakis on election win
British Prime Minister Theresa May has congratulated Kyriakos Mitsotakis on becoming Greek premier following New Democracy’s victory in Sunday’s snap election.
During a phone call on Tuesday, the two conservative leaders reportedly discussed recent developments in the Eastern Mediterranean. Mitsotakis reportedly stressed the EU’s key role in the region.