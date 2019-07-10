Village evacuated as four fires break out near Lamia

File photo

A village was safely evacuated in central Greece on Wednesday as flames aproached the yards of houses in one of the four separate blazes which started at the same time in different areas of the regional unit of Lamia.

The biggest of the four fronts is at the north of the city of Lamia, burning dry grassland, and low growth outside the village of Divri. Local media report that winds are particularly strong in the area and temperature is at a scorching 40 degrees Celsius.



A team of 30 firemen manning 14 vehicles are in the area, assisted by two Pezetel water-throwing aircraft which took off from Lamia's airport. Two more aircraft are expected from Aghialos.



Fire fighters are trying to prevent the flames from reaching a nearby pine forest.



The second blaze is burning forestland near the Agia Anna Monastery, the third broke out near the Domokos mines and the fourth, smaller fire is located in the area of Lygaria.