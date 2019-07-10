NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Merkel: Greek PM told me he would quickly implement reforms

TAGS: Euro, EU

Greece’s new prime minister has promised Angela Merkel in a phone call that he would quickly implement a reform program, the German chancellor said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a news conference with Finland’s prime minister, Merkel also said she agreed with euro zone finance ministers that no change was needed to Greece’s bailout program.

[Reuters]

