Merkel: Greek PM told me he would quickly implement reforms
Greece’s new prime minister has promised Angela Merkel in a phone call that he would quickly implement a reform program, the German chancellor said on Wednesday.
Speaking at a news conference with Finland’s prime minister, Merkel also said she agreed with euro zone finance ministers that no change was needed to Greece’s bailout program.
[Reuters]