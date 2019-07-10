Arsenic and Old Lace | Athens | July 11

A 1944 dark comedy classic, “Arsenic and Old Lace” puts a spin on Hollywood humor. The genre-bending film, directed by Henry Capra, will be projected at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center’s (SNFCC) Great Lawn as part of its popular Park Your Cinema initiative. Follow Mortimer Brewester, played by Cary Grant, as he discovers on his wedding day that his aunts are homicidal maniacs and insanity runs in his family. SNFCC recommends that guests bring blankets to sit on and mosquito repellent. The film screening starts at 9 p.m. and admission is free of charge. For details, visit www.snfcc.org.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000