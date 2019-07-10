Charmatz's ‘Infini’ | Athens | July 11-14

Photo: Marc Domage

“I’ve always hated counting while dancing,” French choreographer Boris Charmatz has said. “I’ve always preferred letting my mind wander.” That’s exactly what Charmatz asks of his dancers as they perform his innovative piece “Infini” for the Athens Festival. Charmatz was invited to perform at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York in 2013 and in 2015 he opened the dance season at the National Opera in Paris. In addition to choreography, Charmatz has written several books. Tickets for “Infini” begin at 15 euros and can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.gr.

Pireos 260, 260 Pireos, Tavros, tel 210.928.2900