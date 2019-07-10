Madeleine Peyroux | Athens | July 13

Photo: Yann Orha

Celebrated American singer-songwriter Madeleine Peyroux visits Athens to perform music from her latest album, “Anthem.” Born in the US state of Georgia and discovered in Paris, Peyroux has spent her career delighting fans across the globe, collaborating with big names in the music industry like Patrick Warren, Brian MacLeod and David Baerwald. With a vocal delivery that has been likened to that of Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday and Edith Piaf, the artist plans to treat the audience at the Stavros Niarchos Center's Great Lawn to beautiful blues and jazz. The show begins at 9 p.m. and admission is free of charge. For more details, visit www.snfcc.org.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000