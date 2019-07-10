NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Drug smuggling suspects seen as part of big network

Four people, aged between 40 and 58, that were arrested on drug possession charges in the wider region of Alexandroupoli in northeastern Greece on Monday are members of a large network smuggling narcotics into Turkey through the border of Evros, authorities said on Wednesday.

The suspects, two Greeks and two foreign nationals, were nabbed in a coordinated operation by local police precincts.

In a search of the suspects’ homes and cars, police found and seized 115.7 kilograms of cannabis, a pistol, 453 grams of explosives and four knives.

