British woman reported missing in Crete found safe

A 37-year-old British woman who had been reported missing on Crete early last week is alive and well, local reports said on Wednesday.

Catherine Mowatt, who had been last seen in the area of Sisi in Lasithi prefecture, was found in the resort of Malia.

The hotel in Sisi where the 37-year-old had been staying reported her missing after staff noticed her extended absence and that she had not checked out.

Authorities had issued a Silver Alert for the 37-year-old, whose disappearance came in the same week as that of an American biochemist who was found dead in a cave on the island on Monday night.