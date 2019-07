The number of cars who circulated in Greece for the first time in June amounted to 21,464, an increase of 4.9 percent from the same month last year, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) reported on Tuesday.

In the first half of the year the increase amounted to 8.8 percent. Motorcycles over 50cc recorded an annual increase of 3.2 percent last month, ELSTAT figures showed.