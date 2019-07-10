Greek reforms in line with bailout requests, say gov't sources

Greece will implement a series of reforms which are in line with what has been agreed with its creditors, government sources said Wednesday, responding to a comment by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.



Speaking at a news conference with Finland’s prime minister, Merkel said she agreed with eurozone finance ministers that no change was needed to Greece’s bailout program.



She also said new Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis promised her in a phone call that he would quickly implement a series of reforms.



“Merkel is not saying anything different from what today's government has announced it will do,” the sources said.



“By implementing a wide plan of reforms that will finally bring strong growth to the country, it will restore the trust of its partners and markets and will thus credibly seek a reduction of the excessive surpluses,” they added.