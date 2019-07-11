The contradiction cannot be overlooked: The public debate is dominated by a demand for new faces in government but when they do appear, they are invariably treated with suspicion. Similarly, there is also a prevalent demand for a new style of governance – until someone tries a new method and hits a wall of cynicism.



This is happening now, as PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis attempts to establish a new organizational model for his cabinet, akin to that of a multinational company.

The novelty may not work as it was designed to. But complaints and an obsession with traditional political management will not bring the results the country needs. Experiments require a bit of faith.