Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis confirmed the resignation of Greek Police (ELAS) chief Aristides Andrikopoulos Wednesday, stressing that appointments in the force will be based purely on merit.



Andrikopoulos had sparked controversy after he was seen at a pre-election rally organized by leftist SYRIZA in late May.



“There is no room for partisanship in the public sector, particularly in the country’s security services,” Chrysochoidis said, adding he had requested Andrikopoulos’ resignation.



The minister said a new ELAS head would be selected in line with constitutional rules. “We move forward with a sense of democratic duty,” he said.



Andrikopoulos, who succeeded Constantinos Tsouvalas last July after the deadly east Attica fires, is to be replaced by his deputy, Michalis Karamalakis, until new security services chiefs are named after the government’s policy statements later this month.