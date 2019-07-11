Turkey releases photos of ships off Cyprus in show of force

Despite stern calls from the European Union not to violate Cyprus’s sovereignty, Ankara Wednesday published photos of its two drill ships, the Fatih and the Yavuz, anchored off the island. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey will move ahead with its plans. "We reject the statements by the Greek Foreign Ministry and EU officials which describe these activities of our country as illegitimate," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said, adding the "EU is incapable of taking on a role as an impartial mediator" regarding Cyprus.