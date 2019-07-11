Multiple fires tax service

File photo

Firefighters were stretched Wednesday, battling several blazes in different parts of the country.



Four fires broke out in different parts of Fthiotida, apparently the work of arsonists, with one of the fronts approaching the village of Divri and prompting authorities to evacuate residents as a precautionary measure.



Efforts were hampered by a combination of strong winds and tinder-box conditions as temperatures in the area hit 40 degrees Celsius.



Forest fires also broke out on Evia and in Aghioi Theodoroi, west of Athens, while two blazes were reported near Trikala, one in Korogonianika in eastern Mani and another near the capital’s Fyli landfill.