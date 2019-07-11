New governance model unveiled

Outlining his administration’s action plan, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday set out 12 key priorities and a new model of governance in the first session of the new cabinet.

These priorities include achieving strong economic growth with more investments and better jobs; bolstering real estate values; ramping up security; enhancing social solidarity; improving health and education standards; updating labor relations; protecting the environment; rejuvenating Greece’s middle class; and easing bureaucracy through digital technology.

To the end of achieving these goals, a new model of governance was presented to the cabinet – based on models used by the German Chancellery and British cabinet office – which provides for the monitoring and evaluation of the government’s efficiency and effectiveness.

The new model entails a central information system linking the government with ministers and ministry general secretaries.

The system, which will be accessible to the prime minister’s office and ministers at all times, will include all actions, goals and timetables related to the government’s program.

“We have been tasked with winning a difficult and asymmetrical war that no government has managed to win so far – that is to change the model of governance,” Mitsotakis said.

“We won the battle of ideas with our policy program for a better Greece,” the center-right leader insisted. “Now it is time to unite all Greeks behind a shared vision... as of today, we are demonstrating in practice that we are ready. Work has already begun.”

Meanwhile, SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras convened the leftist party’s political secretariat on Wednesday and underscored the need for a restructuring after the summer break that will be geared toward a younger generation of voters – 38 percent of voters aged up to 24 backed SYRIZA in last Sunday’s snap election.

According to SYRIZA officials, the leftist party’s central committee will meet on Saturday while its congress will be held at the end of the year.