The Finance Ministry’s new administration, in cooperation with the prime minister, will on Thursday put the finishing touch on a new tax bill that has also been shared with the country’s creditors. The draft law – aimed at the recovery of the middle class and the correction of distortions among enterprises and in indirect taxes – will be the second to be tabled in Parliament, possibly by end-July.

A senior government official told Kathimerini on Wednesday that all of the tax pledges made by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis before the election will be included in the bill.

The dossier Finance Minister Christos Staikouras received at Wednesday’s first cabinet meeting outlines the government’s top priorities, with sources saying that Deputy Minister for Taxation Apostolos Vesyropoulos has already drafted the key clauses.



What the government hopes to accomplish is to bolster the middle class, which has paid dearly for the fiscal adjustment over the course of the crisis.

Besides the tax cuts that have already been made public, the bill will also provide for the gradual introduction of compulsory online pricing among enterprises and the adoption of an online tracking system for commodities being transported.

