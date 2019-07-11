Culture minister says Twitter account is fake

Culture Minister Lina Mendoni alerted Greek police’s cyber crime unit on Thursday after she was informed that a fake Twitter account had been created with her name and picture.



The Twitter handle @LinaMendoni, purported to be the minister's official account and was opened on Tuesday.

One of the two tweets send from that account quoted her as saying that the reunification of the Parthenon sculptures is “pivotal” for the new government.



Mendoni does not have accounts on any social media platforms.