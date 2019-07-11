Mitsotakis: ‘Every effort’ made to address problems from Halkidiki storm

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Thursday the government will spare no effort in addressing the problems that resulted from the severe storm that killed seven people and injured dozens in northern Greece.

Mitsotakis added his voice to that of Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in offering his condolences to the families of the people who died in seperate incidents in Halkidiki.



“I want to express my sincere condolences to the families of the victims of the disastrous storm in Halkidiki and to wish a quick recovery to those who are hospitalised,” he said in a tweet.



The death toll rose to seven on Thursday after the body of a man was found in an area between Sozopoli and Nea Kallikratia.



The other victims are two Russian nationals, two Czechs and two Romanians, all of whom were holidaying in the region.



Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias expressed his “warmest condolences and deep sorrow” to the families and friends of the victims as well as his solidarity with local residents, saying crews are working to restore the damages as soon as possible.



The foreign ministry said in a statement it remained in constant contact with all the embassies whose nationals were affected by the tragedy.