Jailed anarchist and robber Nikos Romanos was freed on Wednesday, having served just six years of the 18-year sentence he was handed in 2012 for the possession and use of explosives.



The release came after a five-member criminal appeals court in May reduced his initial sentence, following a recent Supreme Court decision recognizing his good behavior behind bars.



Romanos, along with three other people, was convicted in 2013 for an attempted armed robbery at the branches of Greek lenders ATEbank and Hellenic Postbank in the northern town of Kozani.



He was also found guilty of placing explosives outside the house of former Socialist defense minister Yiannos Papantoniou.