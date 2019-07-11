GNO Dance School Showcase | Athens | July 12

WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Meet the next generation of dancers, as students from the Greek National Opera's dance school perform self-choreographed and classical works at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC). Under the leadership of Yannis Dontsakis, the school offers courses in classical ballet, modern and contemporary dance, pas de deux, dance theory, choreography and more. The school’s annual showcase will begin at 8 p.m. at the SNFCC opera hall. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.nationalopera.gr.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org

