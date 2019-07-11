North Macedonia FM sends sympathy message over deadly Halkidiki storm

North Macedonia Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov has expressed his sympathy for the victims of a violent overnight storm in northern Greece in which at least seven people were killed and more than 100 injured.



In a message posted on Twitter, Dimitrov said he was “devastated to hear about the horrible storm in the Halkidiki area in Greece that resulted in loss of life, injuries and substantial damage.”



“Deepest condolences to the families and loved ones. We stand ready to help with whatever we can,” he added.



Halkidiki is a popular tourism destination for people in neighboring Balkan countries. A state of emergency has been declared in the region.

