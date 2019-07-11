Paros Festival | Paros | July 12-14

Organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, the 2019 Paros Festival spans three days and dozens of venues across the port town of Parikia. An exhibition titled “Collecting Stories, Telling Histories” will be on display throughout the event, showcasing archives, artifacts and photographs that detail Paros’ history. Guests can enjoy guided tours, painting workshops, film screenings and a jazz concert at island sites that include the popular Crispis mansion as well as a redesigned family barbershop and the Aegean Center for the Fine Arts. At 10.30 p.m. on July 14, enigmatic vocalist Matoula Zamani will perform the festival's closing concert at Parikia beach. Admission to all events is free of charge. For program details, visit festivalparos.gr.