Infrastructure minister offers condolences over Halkidiki deaths

Greece’s newly-installed Infrastructure Minister Kostas A. Karamanlis has extended his condolences to the families of the victims of the fierce storm in the northern Halkidiki region.



In a message on Facebook, Karamanlis expressed his “sincere condolences to the families of the people who lost their lives,” while wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.



He said state inspectors had been sent to the area to assess the damage and begin the reconstruction process.



At least seven people, including six tourists, were killed and more than 120 others injured when a violent, short-lived storm lashed the area, felling trees and ripping off rooftops.