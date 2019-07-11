Police arrest 16-year-old over Exarchia polling station attack

Police in Athens on Thursday detained a 16-year-old Albanian youth in connection with an attack last Sunday on a building in the downtown neighborhood of Exarchia by vandals lobbing stones and bottles.

The building, which served as a polling station, was one of several attacked on Sunday when snap elections were held.

Another polling station in Exarchia was targeted on the same day by members of a new anarchist group calling themselves Ballot-Poaching Arsonists, who stole and burned a ballot box.