AKP spokesman urges Mitsotakis to extradite Turkish servicemen

AKP spokesman Omer Celik has urged Greece’s new Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to extradite eight Turkish servicemen who fled to Greece following Turkey's failed coup in July 2016, according to Greek media reports Thursday.



“Mitsotakis knows from his family what a coup is since his father had fled to Turkey. We hope he’ll do more for the return of the eight coup-plotters - terrorists,” Celik reportedly said.



Since their release by Greek authorities, the eight servicemen have been residing in an undisclosed location.