ATHEX: Majority of stocks continued upward course

Despite a decline among banks, the vast majority of stocks ended up on the winning side on Thursday, with the benchmark advancing for a second day in a row, albeit marginally this time.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 863.33 points, adding 0.20 percent to Wednesday’s 861.57 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.14 percent to end at 2,147.65 points, while the mid-cap index expanded 0.12 percent.

The banks index shrank 1.94 percent, with National falling 3.78 percent, Alpha dropping 2.58 percent, Eurobank shedding 0.84 percent and Piraeus slipping 0.14 percent. GEK Terna soared 6.53 percent, Ellaktor grabbed 3 percent, Jumbo earned 2.98 percent and Piraeus Port Authority rose 2.23 percent.

In total 71 stocks showed gains, 39 posted losses and 26 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 60.9 million euros, down from Wednesday’s 67.3 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange improved 0.89 percent to close at 72.24 points.