Self-styled anarchists attack Acropolis police precinct again

Suspected members of anti-establishment groups attacked a police precinct in the Acropolis neighborhood of the capital on Thursday night, leaving two officers with minor injuries.

Unidentified assailants lobbed stones and sticks at the precinct as they passed it on Thursday night after a rally in nearby Koukaki protesting the proliferation of Airbnb rentals in the area.

The two officers who sustained minor injuries were transferred to a military hospital for first aid treatment while police briefly detained one suspect.

The same precinct was attacked in March by self-styled anarchists wielding firebombs.