Electricity network 'stretched to its limits,' minister says

In comments to Skai on Friday, Energy Minister Costis Hatzidakis said he could not rule out the possibility of power cuts as the country's electricity network "is stretched to its limits."

Efforts are being made to ensure that the network operates as smoothly as possible, he said. noting however that extended neglect has taken its toll.

He noted that islands such as Crete and Rhodes are already using generators to compensate for any inadequacies in power supply.

As regards the restoration of electricity in Halkidiki, following a violent storm that left seven people dead and wreaked widespread destruction of infrastructure, Hatzidakis said he was optimistic that power would be back to normal within a few hours.

On the future of the debt-racked Public Power Corporation, the minister said that the government was determined to save the company and its employees, noting however that it was impossible to find a strategic investor under the current circumstances.