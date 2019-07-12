On visit to education ministry, PM promises plan for 'quality state education'

On a visit to the education ministry on Friday with minister Niki Kerameus, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis vowed to improve the lives of Greeks by upgrading the education system.

"For me, education is the absolute political priority," Mitsotakis said. "Our goal is to link education to the job market," Mitsotakis said, adding that he aimed to "improve the lives of every Greek."

"We will swiftly implement a plan for quality state education and link it to the job market," Mitsotakis said.

Kerameus, for her part, said the ministry's goal was to grant Greek universities "greater autonomy." "We want to cede competencies from the ministry to their natural environment."

Teacher hirings will go ahead as scheduled, Kerameus said, adding however that the government will reverse plans by the outgoing administration to create a new law school in Patra.

"Our country has thouands of unemployed lawyers," she said. "There is no need for a fourth law school."

