Foreign Ministry issues statement on recognition of Guaido as Venezuela president

In a statement on Friday, the Greek Foreign Ministry said the government recognized Juan Guaido as president of Venezuela "in order for him to call for free, fair and democratic presidential elections."

"The Government of the Hellenic Republic, in accordance with the common EU position in the statement of the EU High Representative/Vice President, Mrs Mogherini, on behalf of the EU28, decided to recognize the President of the democratically elected National Assembly, Juan Guaido as President a.i. of Venezuela, in order for him to call for free, fair and democratic presidential elections," a ministry statement said.

"The Government of the Hellenic Republic strongly supports the efforts of the EU, especially through the International Contact Group and the Special Representative of the EUHR/VP, Mr Enrique Iglesias, as well as related initiatives such as the Oslo talks, with the aim to secure a peaceful, political, democratic, negotiated solution to the crisis, for the benefit of the Venezuelan people," the statement concluded.